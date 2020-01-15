N.J. Teen Allegedly Killed Mom in Front of His Younger Brother in Parking Lot

Image zoom Edgar Diaz Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A New Jersey teen accused of murdering his mother last summer in front of his younger brother will be tried as an adult.

On Tuesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced 18-year-old Edgar Diaz has been charged with the Aug. 7 murder of his mother, Margarita Diaz, and will be tried as an adult.

Diaz is accused of attacking and stabbing his mother before slamming her head against the pavement in the parking lot of a Toms River office complex, Billhimer said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. He allegedly killed her in front of his younger brother.

Police found the 44-year-old after responding to reports of an assault shortly before 9 p.m. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Less than a week after her death, Diaz, then 17, was arrested in his mother’s death and held in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, where he has remained ever since.

“The defendant, Edgar Diaz, was 17 years old at the time these crimes occurred. Today, Edgar Diaz voluntarily waived jurisdiction of the Family Court to Criminal Court, and will be prosecuted as an adult,” Billhimer said in the news release.

Diaz also faces charges of possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. It is unclear whether he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.