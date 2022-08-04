N.J. Police Searching for Semi Truck After Woman Bleeding from Face Is Spotted Yelling for Help

Police said the woman managed to briefly exit the cab, but was seemingly yanked back in by the truck's driver

Published on August 4, 2022 10:29 AM
Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a white tractor-trailer cab after a bloodied woman in it called out to strangers for help Wednesday afternoon.

South Brunswick Police have released grainy surveillance footage of the truck as it traveled slowly along the shoulder of Route 130.

As the truck crawls passed a Toyota dealership at approximately 2 p.m., investigators say the distressed woman yelled for help.

According to police, the woman — who is either White or Hispanic — looked to be in her 20s and had long brown hair. She managed to briefly exit the cab but was seemingly yanked back in by the truck's driver.

In the surveillance footage, a man can be seen running towards the cab as it begins to pull away.

"The witness said the female," who was wearing a brown flannel shirt, "was bleeding from her face," reads the statement from police.

Police said the truck headed south on Route 130, and exited at Ridge Road.

The driver's described as an older White male with a white beard. The bald man was seen dressed in a blue shirt.

The truck is believed to be a Volvo tractor trailer cab with blue lettering on the side.

Anyone who spots the truck or has other information relevant to the case is urged to call South Brunswick Police at (732) 329-4646.

