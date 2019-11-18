N.J. Man Allegedly Posted Naked Snapchat Pic of Teen He Choked to Death During Sex in Parked Car

Image zoom Francis Veronica Garcia, 19, of New Jersey GoFundMe

The 21-year-old New Jersey man accused of killing a woman by choking her during sex allegedly took a picture of her while she was naked and unconscious — and posted it to Snapchat before seeking help.

Michael Gaffney, 21, of Maywood, was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with reckless murder in connection with the death of Frances Veronica Garcia, 19, of Bloomingdale, after allegedly strangling her to death during sex in a parked car, say authorities.

An autopsy determined that her death was caused by compression injuries to her neck.

During a court appearance Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Margaret Foti read Gaffney’s Snapchat post aloud, which allegedly said, “Just f****ed this bitch. She passed out. I don’t know what to do,” the Daily Voice reports.

Based on the content of the post and a history of substance abuse, the judge refused to release Gaffney on bond, NJ.com reports.

Gaffney and Garcia met through mutual friends and communicated over social media the week before they got together with friends on the night of Nov. 1, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by police and obtained by PEOPLE.

During the get-together in Hackensack, Garcia and Gaffney left the gathering to “hang out” in her car on the top level of a parking garage on Prospect Avenue, the affidavit says.

“The two engaged in sexual intercourse for approximately 20 minutes,” the affidavit notes.

The sex allegedly turned rough when Gaffney put his hands around her neck during sex, leaving her unconscious in the backseat of her car, according to the affidavit.

Instead of calling for help, Gaffney allegedly uploaded the picture of Garcia — with his callous message — onto Snapchat.

Gaffney then alerted his friends that Garcia wasn’t breathing.

A male friend went to the parking lot, where he saw that Garcia’s lips were purple, and allegedly said he “could feel air coming out of her nose,” the affidavit says.

At 2:14 a.m., Garcia was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.

She was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m., NJ.com reports.

The medical examiner also determined that Garcia had a blood-alcohol level of .256 — more than three times the legal limit for driving, according to the affidavit.

Gaffney is being held at the Bergen County Jail without bond.

His attorney, Adam Lustberg, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. On Friday, he told NJ.com that he’s waiting for a “more detailed autopsy report” to pinpoint exactly how Garcia died.

“At this point, it’s just too early to tell,” Lustberg said, according to NJ.com.