Authorities described Thomas Pierson III and his alleged killer, Donovan Hollingsworth, as acquaintances

N.J. Man Accused of Murdering Young Entrepreneur and His Dog amid Apartment Complex Altercation

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in New Jersey, allegedly by an acquaintance who's also accused of killing the victim's dog.

In a statement, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of Donovan G. Hollingsworth, 25, by police in Evesham.

Hollingsworth faces one count of first-degree murder along with two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The statement explains that the killing happened Saturday morning.

Just before 9:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to an Evesham apartment complex on reports of a possible dog attack.

"When police arrived, they discovered Thomas Pierson III ... deceased in the residence with multiple stab wounds," police said in a statement. "The victim's dog, a Cane Corso named Django, was also found deceased with stab wounds on a stairwell landing."

Prosecutors are still mulling "potential charges [against Hollingsworth] related to Django's death."

Investigators say Hollingsworth and Pierson knew each other, and had gotten into an altercation in an apartment, "leading to Hollingsworth stabbing Pierson and Django."

The statement fails to say whose apartment the murder occurred in. It was also unclear what the two men had argued about.

"Hollingsworth left the scene and was taken into custody by Evesham Township Police Officers at the Emergency Department at the Virtua Voorhees Hospital, where Hollingsworth went for treatment for minor injuries from the altercation, shortly after noon," the statement adds.

A LinkedIn page for Pierson says he worked in sales for telephone and solar products.

He also self-published a book, The Sun Works Great in New Jersey, in 2018, which is available through Amazon.