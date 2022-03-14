Christopher Gregor's lawyer said his client denies the allegations against him

N.J. Father Arrested on Murder Charge for Alleged Treadmill Abuse That Led to 6-Year-Old Son's Death

A New Jersey father is facing new allegations nearly a year after authorities charged him with endangering the welfare of a child following the death of his 6-year-old son.

A statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office confirms Monroe resident Christopher Gregor, 29, was charged last week with the April 2, 2021, murder of Corey Micciolo.

The press release only identifies the victim by his initials. However, an online obituary identifies him by name.

On July 7, 2021, after the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office determined the child had "sustained injuries due to blunt force trauma," Gregor was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

"In the course of investigating the child's death, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crime Squad, and Barnegat Township Police Department discovered evidence that revealed that Gregor had committed acts of abuse against the child in Barnegat Township on March 20, 2021," the release says.

Then, "on March 3, 2022, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office received a report from the state's expert witness, which indicated [the boy] died as a result of blunt force impact of the chest and abdomen, and determined the manner of the child's death to be homicide," the release continues.

Further investigation "revealed that C.M. was in the custody of Gregor at the time he sustained his life-ending injuries, and that Gregor is the individual responsible for the child's death."

Citing the probable cause affidavit, the Asbury Park Press reports that investigators recovered surveillance footage from the Atlantic Heights Clubhouse in Barnegat from March 20, 2021.

It allegedly showed Micciolo running on a treadmill while Gregor approached the machine and increased the speed.

If the boy couldn't keep up and fell off the machine, Gregor allegedly placed his son back on the treadmill and powered it up, according to the APP.

On one occasion, Gregor "appears to bite" his son on the head as he puts him back on the treadmill, according to the report.

Gregor has yet to enter pleas to the charges he faces. He remains in police custody, but it was unclear if a bail amount had been set.