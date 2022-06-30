N.C. Woman Who Told Police Her Firefighter Husband Died by Suicide Is Charged with Murder
A North Carolina woman who allegedly told police her firefighter husband fatally shot himself is now behind bars, charged with his killing.
According to a statement, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived at a home in Seagrove on June 25 after receiving a 911 call "regarding an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound."
There officers found Mishael "MJ" James Auman, 37, alive but unconscious. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police said the victim was "employed full time with the City of Asheboro and a longtime firefighter in Randolph County."
Auman was also an active volunteer with the Seagrove Fire Department.
"Following an investigation by detectives and consultation with the District Attorney's Office," reads the police statement, "a warrant for arrest was issued for Heather Hicks Auman, the victim's wife, for murder."
Heather Auman, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday, and is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge.
She has yet to enter a plea, but will be arraigned on Saturday. Information on her lawyer was unavailable.
The Seagrove Rural Volunteer Fire Department issued a statement on Auman's death, calling it "a devastating blow to the fire service of our county."
It reads, according to FOX 8: "MJ's infectious smile, outgoing personality and willingness to serve others will forever be missed throughout our county's fire service. Our thoughts and prayers are with MJ's family and friends during this time of loss."
The alleged murder remains under investigation, with no known motive at this time.