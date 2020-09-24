Rebecca Michelle Garcia-James was last seen alive getting into a pickup truck on July 8

N.C. Woman Vanished in July, and Police Now Believe Pair Kidnapped and Killed Her

A missing North Carolina woman is feared to have been kidnapped, raped and murdered.

Rebecca Michelle Garcia-James, who also goes by Rebecca Fellows, was reported missing from Hope Mills on July 9. Now, two people have been charged with rape and murder in connection with her disappearance, police announced on Facebook.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beverly Ann Harris, 36, and Miguel Angel Navarro, 33, are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy.

Garcia-James was last seen at about midnight on July 8 being picked up by a dark gray 2018 Dodge Challenger, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Police revealed investigators had located human remains they believe belong to Garcia-James. However, official identification has not been confirmed.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Harris and Navarro remain behind bars in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond. Attorney and plea information was not available Thursday. Their relationship to Garcia-James is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Josh Hamilton at (910) 429-3385 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 334-3000 or the Fayetteville-Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).