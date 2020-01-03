N.C. Woman Allegedly Killed 3 People — Including 2 Children — on New Year’s Day

Image zoom Family Photos

A North Carolina woman has been charged with murder after authorities say she killed three people, including a 10-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl.

PEOPLE confirms that Brittany Christina McKinney, 28, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. She could face the death penalty if convicted.

According to police charging documents obtained by FOX8, McKinney was involved in a hit-and-run crash while attempting to flee after the alleged slayings. McKinney was driving someone else’s vehicle in Greensboro when she crashed into a power line pole. When another car tried to go around her, McKinney also crashed into that vehicle, according to the police report.

Police say she was driving a 2011 GMC belonging to a man named Jerry Griffin. Police believe McKinney killed Griffin, 61, just minutes earlier. Fox8 reports that Griffin had been living with the McKinney family at the time of the slayings.

About an hour before the crash, police discovered the bodies of the two girls, MKenzie Denise McKinney, 10, and Serenity Taliem Rose, 2. All three victims had been shot to death. Police have not yet confirmed the relationship between McKinney and the victims, but authorities responded to the scene after being called there for a welfare check by McKinney’s sister, Delilah Merritt, Fox8 reports.

Merritt told Fox8 that McKinney called her after the alleged murders. “She said, ‘I killed everybody. I shot everybody in the house,'” Merritt told the outlet. “She’s like, ‘My baby, my baby, I shot my baby.’ And then I said, ‘Where’s Serenity?’ and she said, ‘I shot her too.'”

Police named McKinney as the suspect in all three killings. They arrested her at the scene of the crash.

According to the Winston Salem Journal, McKinney appeared before a judge on Thursday. Clad in a red prison jumpsuit, she did not speak as the charges were read against her.

Police have not released several details about the killings, including a motive in the slayings. It is unclear what led up to the violence. A police spokesman tells the Winston Salem Journal that McKinney was related to the victims.

Family members are raising money to pay for the burials of MKenzie and Serenity.

McKinney is being held with no bond. She has not yet entered a plea. She is being represented by the public defender’s office. Her attorneys did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment.