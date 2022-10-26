'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient

James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on October 26, 2022 04:08 PM
June Onkundi
Photo: GoFundMe

A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered nurse June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

James Gomes was arrested and charged with murder, according to online jail records. He is currently being held without bond at the Durham County Jail. It was not immediately clear if he had entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Onkundi was a married mother of four children who loved her job as a mental health nurse, her friends and family told multiple news outlets.

Her brother Andrew Nyabwari told TV station ABC11 that the family's loss is devastating, saying Onkundi's death "left us grieving."

Her family has created a GoFund Me account to assist with the cost of her funeral and other expenses following her death.

"She was dedicated, compassionate, kind, and caring," the page states. "June would make any gloomy day ... a brighter one. Her voice and presence were magical to both staff and patients. The community has lost a great nurse."

Her family told ABC11 that Onkundi was preparing to begin a doctorate program at Duke University in January 2023.

North Carolina Nurses Association's President Meka Ingram released a statement about Onkundi's death.

"We are heartbroken by the senseless death of our colleague and fellow NCNA member, June Onkundi," Ingram stated. "Our prayers go out to her friends and family. She dedicated her life to helping others and we should all be proud of the positive impact she had on some of the most vulnerable patients. Her loss has shaken the nursing profession throughout North Carolina."

The group also addressed the growing dangers of working as a nurse.

"Violence in the workplace is one of the greatest challenges facing nurses, and the problem has grown exponentially over the last few years. It is my desperate hope that June Onkundi's death serves as a turning point and that those of us in healthcare can truly begin to address this problem," the statement said.

PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach Freedom House Recovery Center.

