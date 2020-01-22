N.C. Mom of 2 Is Found Dead Outside Abandoned Home, as Grieving Family Desperately Seeks Answers

Shana Harmon Facebook

Police in North Carolina are investigating the death of a mother of two after her body was found outside an abandoned home.

On Thursday afternoon, Statesville police discovered the body of 25-year-old Shana Nichole Harmon, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Her body was found outside an abandoned home sometimes used by people trying to avoid authorities, according to WSCOC-TV.

As authorities investigate Harmon’s suspicious death, her family is left with more questions than answers.

“She deserves justice. The family deserves to know what happened. We don’t know anything. We just want answers,” Harmon’s mother Christi told WSOC-TV.

Police are asking anyone who was in contact with Harmon in the 24 hours leading up to her death to come forward.

“We believe people in the community have information about the senseless death of Ms. Harmon,” the news release states. “We need the community’s assistance.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Foul play is suspected in Harmon’s death, according to police. No additional information has be released.

“If anybody out there knows something, we’re just asking them to come forward and to let us bring our child home and let her rest,” her father, Sammy Harmon, said, WSOC-TV reports.

The 25-year-old’s family says Harmon had her demons but she loved her two young children.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (704) 878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at (704) 662-1340.