Police believe Monica Moynan may have been pregnant at the time she was killed

N.C. Mom Has Been Missing Since 2019 — and Her Ex-Boyfriend and Man's Ex-Wife Are Charged

ABC11, WRAL, and the Raleigh News & Observer all report that Jarlyn Lisbeth Sluss has been charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact for her alleged connection with the murder of the 23-year-old Monica Moynan.

Sluss is the ex-wife of Brian Sluss, 44, who is Moynan's ex-boyfriend.

Brian Sluss has been arrested and charged with murder, and is believed to have been the last person to see Moynan alive. He has not yet entered a plea.

Moynan was reported missing in July 2019 — four months after the presumedly murdered woman's mother last heard from her.

Police say Moynan, who lives in Holly Springs, may have been pregnant at the time she was killed.

Investigators further suspect her probable pregnancy likely played some part in her death.

Authorities allege that, for months, Brian Sluss texted Moynan's friends and relatives from the victim's phone.

Jarlyn Lisbeth Sluss was arrested Tuesday.

It was unclear Thursday if she had entered pleas to the two charges filed against her.

ABC11 received a statement from Moynan's mother, Melanie Tucker, expressing gratitude for the second arrest.

"Jarlyn Sluss had several months to contact us or the [Holly Springs Police Department] with any information that could have alerted us sooner that something had happened to Monica," reads the statement. "She knew something, but instead of coming forward, she chose to help him which included impersonating Monica as also stated in warrants. And this is just what we know. Ten months later, she has continued to withhold. Justice will now be served."