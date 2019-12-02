Image zoom Facebook

The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly for a Virginia family when a 56-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her 37-year-old daughter, say authorities.

On Thursday around 9:37 p.m., police were called to an apartment on Krupa Court in East Charlotte, where officers found Chante Lavarche Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound, ABC News and local station WCNC report.

Alexander was rushed to a Charlotte hospital, where she later died, WCNC reports.

Her mother, Elvira Elizabeth Alexander, was detained and taken to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters, where Homicide Unit detectives interviewed her, say police in a news release.

Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 3300 block of Krupa Ct. The call for service came in at 9:37 p.m. on November 28, 2019. 📱Know something.

November 29, 2019

Alexander was arrested Friday and charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Image zoom Elvira Elizabeth Alexander AP/Shutterstock

She was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

She remains held in the Mecklenburg County Jail, according to online records.

No details have emerged yet as to what sparked the alleged shooting, which investigators have called “domestic-related,” ABC News reports.

It is unclear whether Alexander has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

She has not yet entered a plea.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or visit the Crime Stoppers website.