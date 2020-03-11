N.C. Middle School English Teacher Allegedly Had Sexual Encounter with Student

Image zoom Forsyth County Jail

A North Carolina middle school teacher was arrested on Friday and accused of having sexual encounters with a student.

Carly Erin Kaczmarek was a teacher of Walkertown Middle School in a suburb of Winston-Salem. She has been accused of engaging in a sex act with a male student. PEOPLE confirms that the 32-year-old teacher has been charged with two felonies: sexual offense with a student, and indecent liberties with a student.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal, the offense allegedly happened on November 18, 2019. Neither the student’s age nor the nature of the alleged sexual offense have been specified.

In a statement to WFMY news, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District said the teacher has been fired.

“An English Language Arts teacher at Walkertown Middle School, Carly Kaczmarek, was charged with felony sex offenses involving a student,” the district said in a statement. “WS/FCS was notified of the investigation earlier this week into alleged inappropriate incidents that occurred off-campus.”

“Kaczmarek had already been suspended pending investigation for a separate, unrelated matter,” the district’s statement continues. “The teacher has since been terminated. Kaczmarek had been a WS/FCS teacher since 2014.”

The statement concluded, “WS/FCS will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always encourages parents and students to make us aware of any situation or relationship that concerns them.”

Kaczmarek has been released on $50,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Crime Stoppers Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.