N.C. High School Teacher Accused of Sex With Teen Student Is Found Dead at Home With Husband

A North Carolina teacher who was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student was found dead Wednesday, along with her husband, in their Huntersville home.

Emma Neil Ogle, 63, and her husband, Michael Ogle, were discovered by police officers around 8 a.m. after a family member came to check on the couple after Michael didn’t show up for work that morning at his flooring business.

They both had suffered gunshot wounds.

“We aren’t calling it a murder-suicide just yet, but it is what it is appearing to be,” Huntersville Police Department officer Odette Saglimbeni tells PEOPLE. “We are not looking for additional suspects. Now it is figuring out timeline and determining for sure if it was a murder-suicide.”

Saglimbeni says after Michael Ogle didn’t show up to work, an employee unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with him.

“A family member went to check on him and saw Emma in the house with a gun,” she says. “And that is when we got called.”

Police believe that Michael Ogle was killed prior to officers and SWAT members arriving on the scene.

“They are in a very secluded area,” she says. “Their home is isolated and it may have been hard to hear [a gunshot]. We are trying to piece together a timeline.”

Saglimbeni says investigators are still trying to determine if Emma Ogle was dead before police arrived.

“We never had any communication with her and we aren’t sure at which point she became deceased — before or after we got there,” she says.

Saglimbeni says they are still trying to determine a motive. “We are trying to find out from family members if there is any type of history between the two, anything said before that that may have suggested this is what she was trying to do.”

Emma Ogle, a CTE Health Occupations teacher at Charlotte’s Garinger High School, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with having sex with a student, crimes against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

She had been out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

According to WSOC-TV, Emma Ogle allegedly began a relationship with the student last spring and it turned sexual in the summer.

“It is not anything we expect ever,” Saglimbeni says. “It is one of those isolated type of situations we don’t see that often.”