N.C. Girl's Body Likely Found Weeks After She Was Kidnapped in Front of Her Home: Police

The search for a missing North Carolina teen may be over.

A body was discovered Tuesday in a remote section of Lumberton, North Carolina, as detectives were following up on “leads” they’d developed as part of their ongoing investigation into the Nov. 5 kidnapping of Haina Aguilar.

Although authorities have yet to positively identify the remains, they believe that they belong to the 13-year-old girl.

The FBI issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming that a body was found. They asked for continued prayers for Hania’s relatives.

Investigators are not commenting on any potential arrests related to the case.

Officials issued an AMBER alert for Hania around 10 a.m. on Nov. 5 — three hours after a man abducted her from a mobile home park in Lumberton.

Hania, an eighth-grader, was taken from a yard where she had been waiting for the school bus. Witnesses said the man who kidnapped her concealed his face with a yellow bandana. He put her in a green 2002 Ford Expedition and then sped off. Surveillance footage was released of the suspected kidnapper, who is seen wearing “light-colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie.”

The SUV, which was found abandoned three days later, is registered to a man in Summerville, South Carolina. It had been reported stolen.

Anyone with information related to Hania’s disappearance is urged to contact the Lumberton Police Department’s tip line at (910) 272-5871.