N.C. Girl, 3, Dies from Injuries Sustained During Accidental Shooting on Christmas Day

Aylee Gordon was hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday, after she suffered a gunshot wound to the head

A 3-year-old North Carolina girl died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in an accidental Christmas Day shooting.

Aylee Gordon was hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday, after she suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to a GoFundMe campaign created for her medical expenses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She was airlifted to Mission Hospital and underwent emergency neurosurgery. On Tuesday night, she died from her injuries, the page states.

"Our beautiful little angel gained her wings last night," her parents said in a statement on the GoFundMe page. "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the tremendous support to our family and appreciate continuous prayers."

Authorities responded to a 911 call that Aylee "had gained access to a firearm and had accidentally been shot" just after 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to PEOPLE.

In a recording of the call obtained by ABC 11 and WYFF, Aylee's father Tim Gordon — a retired Henderson County sheriff's captain — told dispatchers that he and his wife were en route to a fire station with their daughter following the accident.

"We had a visitor visiting for Christmas. He left a gun in the car," Tim explained in the recording. "I didn't know it. She picked it up, and it went off."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Per ABC 11, Tim was on the phone with 911 when he passed first responders who were on their way to respond to his call. He pulled over so they could begin life-saving procedures.

"The pressure on Aylee's brain is very high, and the next 48 hours are very critical," her parents wrote in an earlier update on the GoFundMe page. "Her doctors are doing everything they can to keep her as stable as possible."

They added, "We need a miracle for our precious little girl."