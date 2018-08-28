Police Search for Mystery Woman Who Rang Doorbell with Restraints on Wrists — and Then Disappeared

Police are searching for an unidentified woman who was seen on surveillance video with restraints around her wrists ringing the doorbell of a Texas home in the middle of the night before vanishing, according to law enforcement.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday, a Montgomery, Texas, resident woke up after hearing the doorbell, stated the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

The unidentified resident reviewed surveillance video, which is triggered whenever someone rings the doorbell, and saw a woman wearing only a T-shirt with restraints around her wrist. Then the woman left the frame.

“There are no missing person’s reports from the area that match this individual,” the sheriff’s office stated in the release. “Deputies have canvased the area, completed a door-to-door check and interviews of residences as well as businesses in the area.”

Deputies have received numerous missing persons flyers from around the state, as well as across the region, but have not been able to identify the woman.

“Deputies and detectives are reviewing these flyers for any similarities, but as of now none are believed to be the women in the video,” they state in the release.

Officials ask that if you recognize the woman in this video, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #18A243347 or direct inquiries to mcscomedia@mctx.org.