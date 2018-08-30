Mystery Woman Who Rang Doorbell and Vanished Is Safe — But Was Abused, as Boyfriend Dies by Suicide

The partially-dressed mystery woman captured on surveillance video ringing the doorbell of a Texas home before vanishing has been located and is “alive and well,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

But the 32-year-old woman had been a victim of domestic violence, and police said her boyfriend died by suicide after the video showing her with apparent restraints on her wrists went viral.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office revealed the woman’s boyfriend, 49, died by suicide Wednesday. Authorities said at a press conference he sustained a single gunshot wound.

“Before doing so he left several notes connecting him to the female who appeared to be wearing restraints,” a press release from the sheriff’s office states. “The male indicated that he did this in response to the national attention given to the situation among a few other things not yet disclosed.”

The woman was not on the scene of her boyfriend’s death, Lieutenant Scott Spencer of the sheriff’s office announced at the Wednesday press conference.

Spencer said the apparent restraints were possibly connected to the domestic violence the woman endured, saying in response to a question about domestic violence, “There are some issues obviously with the video surveillance and why she was wearing those restraints and the circumstances surrounding it.”

A sheriff’s office spokesman tells PEOPLE that deputies spoke by phone to the woman, who was in Dallas, and were planning to schedule a face-to-face meeting with her.

The woman had come to national attention when the sheriff’s office released a photo of her taken from surveillance video of the home on which she rang the doorbell at about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.

The home’s owner — who also hasn’t been identified — woke up and reviewed the surveillance video, triggered whenever the doorbell is pressed. The resident saw a woman wearing only a T-shirt with restraints around her wrist. Then the woman left the frame.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A search for the woman ensued, with deputies canvasing the area, completing door-to-door checks, interviewing residences and businesses and checking missing persons flyers.

It is not clear how the unidentified woman was found, but the release states that as of Wednesday she was “speaking with a family member.”

The woman is not linked to any other missing persons reports, the sheriff’s office announced.