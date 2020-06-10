Miami Beach Police are asking the public to call with any information regarding the mysterious case

Mystery Surrounds Slaying of Woman Found in South Beach Apartment with Knife Wound to Neck

The death of a 38-year-old Miami Beach woman who was found dead inside her apartment has shocked those closest to her.

Miami Beach Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m. on June 3, according to a report from local TV station WPLG. Police allegedly found the woman with a "knife wound to her neck," the station reported.

The station reports that Aubrey Figg's husband initially discovered her.

"He's distraught," Figg's mother, Judith Maloy, told the station. "He can hardly even talk."

Her husband's attorney told the Miami Herald newspaper his client is "devastated" and cooperating with officials.

“My client has been completely cooperative with detectives and was at work when this horrible tragedy occurred,” attorney Kenneth Weisman told the paper. “He’s heartbroken and hopes police are able to find the culprit.”

For now, authorities have revealed few details surrounding the case, local TV station NBC6 reported. According to a police report obtained by the station, Figg was found unresponsive.

"The people should know these things are happening in the neighborhood. That something like this can happen at whatever time; it was in the daytime," Maloy told the station. "How they picked her out, I have no idea. We don't know if this is random or it was planned."

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's office reportedly listed Figg's death as a homicide from multiple injuries, the station reports.