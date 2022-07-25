23-year-old Kayla Hodgson was found dead in her Florida apartment on July 13

Mystery Surrounds Killing of Fla. Bartender Who Was Found Slain in Apartment Nearly 2 Weeks Ago

Loved ones of a Florida woman found killed in her apartment earlier this month are still searching for answers surrounding her mysterious death.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office announced it was investigating the homicide of a female found dead in a Tamarac, Fla., home on July 13.

Speaking to WPLG-TV Friday, a family friend confirmed the identity of the victim as 23-year-old bartender Kayla Hodgson.

"She was bright. She was beautiful. She was everybody's hype man," Hodgson's friend, identified only as Brianna said. "Her life was gone way too soon."

On Monday, the sheriff's office confirmed no arrests have been made in the slaying of Hodgson. Her death investigation remains ongoing.

"The unknown is driving us crazy," Brianna said, per WPLG. "We don't know who did this. We don't know why you would do this."

"We are praying for justice," she added.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help family cover Hodgson's funeral expenses describe her as an "amazing daughter, a very loved and adored big sister, niece, granddaughter and cousin, whose bond was like no other."

"Everyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with Kayla had no choice but to love her vibrant personality and big heart," the fundraiser description reads.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Ian Kuechler at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Online tips can also be submitted at browardcrimestoppers.org.