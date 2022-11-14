Mystery Surrounds Death of Boy, 13, Shot While Raking Leaves in Front Yard: ‘Loving, Gentle Child’

A 13-year-old Maryland boy was fatally shot while raking leaves in his family's front yard, the Prince George County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Jayz Agnew was shot last Tuesday and was pronounced dead on Friday, the boy's mother, Juanita Agnew, told NBC Washington.

"His dad was gone, he said, maybe five minutes. Then he heard the gunshots, and he ran out, and then he saw Jayz on the ground," Juanita told the outlet.

Describing her son to the outlet, Juanita said, "I would call him goofy, fun-loving. Very, very calm and relaxed, and never took anything seriously."

No arrests have been made. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 leading to an arrest, Fox5DC reports.

Juanita has set up a GoFundMe page as she seeks justice. The page describes Jayz as a "loving, gentle child. His only squabbles are with his little sister over video games."

"We are asking for your help with legal and investigative expenses," the page reads. "We will not stop until justice is served."

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512 or 1-866-411-TIPS.