Few details are known about the death of a United States Postal Worker who was found shot to death on Monday, according to multiple reports, but the U.S. Postal Inspector is calling on the public for help.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in a letter carrier in Andrews, S.C.,” according to a statement released from the federal agency. “The incident occurred on Monday afternoon.”

The Williamsburg County Coroner confirmed to PEOPLE that Irene Pressley, 64, died on Monday. He confirmed she was shot, but could not reveal any additional details while still waiting for the autopsy report.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at an unknown address on Morrisville Road where they discovered a black vehicle and Pressley unresponsive, according to a press release obtained by the Kingstree News.

Pressley worked as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly 22 years, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspector told ABC News, and added, she was shot while “on route.”

“Currently the U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously,” according to a statement from the federal agency released to ABC News.

“Postal Inspectors, along with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, are investigating the recent homicide of USPS Rural carrier Irene Pressley.”

Anyone with information should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).