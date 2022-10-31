The Mysterious Murder Victim Known as the 'Lady of the Dunes' Identified After Nearly 50 Years

Ruth Marie Terry from Tennessee was 37 at the time of her death according to the FBI

Published on October 31, 2022 06:58 PM
Ruth Marie Terry. Photo: AP/Shutterstock

Nearly 50 years after her body was found on the shores of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the "Lady of the Dunes" murder victim has been identified.

In a press conference on Monday, FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta announced the name of the murder victim: Ruth Marie Terry from Tennessee. She was 37 years old at the time of her death, according to Agent Bonavolonta.

Terry was found dead in the dunes about a mile east of the Race Point Ranger station inside the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown, Massachusetts on July 26, 1974, according to the FBI.

Ruth Marie Terry. AP/Shutterstock

When found, her body was missing hands — the authorities hypothesized this was done so fingerprints couldn't be used to identify the body – and her head was "nearly severed from her body," Agent Bonavolonta revealed on Monday.

The FBI said the cause of death was determined to be a blow to the head that happened several weeks prior to her body being discovered.

The "Lady of the Dunes" was identified using investigative genealogy. According to the FBI, "this is a unique method that can generate new leads for unsolved homicides, as well as help identify unknown victims."

In the 48 years since her body was discovered, "many investigative and scientific techniques have either improved or been created through new advances in technology," Agent Bonavolonta explained.

Ruth Marie Terry. AP/Shutterstock

"One of these methods is Investigative Genealogy and combines the use of DNA analysis with traditional genealogy research, and historical records, to generate investigative leads for unsolved violent crimes," the FBI agent continued.

He added, "Just last week, the FBI received positive confirmation of Ruth's identity through the genealogical examination of this infamous cold case."

The FBI shared some of the information they've learned about Terry: she was born in Tennessee in 1936. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, and mother. The agent said they also found that Terry had ties to California, Massachusetts, and Michigan.

Ruth Marie Terry. AP/Shutterstock

Now that the authorities have identified the body of the "Lady in the Dunes," they will focus on solving her murder. "Investigators and analysts will turn their attention to conducting logical investigative steps that include learning more about her, as well as working to identify who is responsible for her murder," Agent Bonavolonta promised.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The FBI is asking the public to review Ruth's Seeking Information Poster, and if anyone has any information concerning the case please contact either the Massachusetts State Police or the FBI.

