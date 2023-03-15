At least 22 People Killed During Massacre at Monastery in Myanmar

The country's military-backed junta and local armed resistance groups are reportedly both blaming the other for the attack

By
Published on March 15, 2023 02:31 PM
Myanmar Monstery Attack
Myanmar Monstery Attack. Photo: Karenni Nationalities Defense Force-KNDF

At least 22 people, including three monks, were killed at a Buddhist monastery in Myanmar.

According to CNN, 22 bodies were recovered at a bullet-ridden monastery in the eastern Myanmar village of Nam Nain in the country's southern Shan State on Saturday.

CNN reports that the country's military-backed junta and local armed resistance groups are both blaming the other for the attack.

Citing the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force, an armed insurgent group, the BBC reports soldiers ambushed the monastery, where it's believed villagers spent the past month seeking shelter and protection from the ongoing battles between the military and armed civilians ever since a February 2021 military coup ended the country's attempt at a democracy.

According to the network, citing Myanmar local news outlet The Kantarawaddy Times, a spokesperson with the KNDF said, "It was like the [military] made them line up in front of the monastery and brutally shot them all, including the monks."

Citing the Associated Press, ABC News reports an unnamed man, who previously escaped the village, said he spoke with a monk by phone just moments before the killings.

"The monk called me at 8 a.m. on Saturday," the man said, per the outlet. "He said 'They are entering into the village. I can hear the sounds of gunshots and artillery,' and he suddenly hung up the phone."

Myanmar Monstery Attack
Myanmar Monstery Attack. Karenni Nationalities Defense Force-KNDF

An unnamed leader of the Karenni says he witnessed about 100 soldiers torching homes and unleashing a barrage of bullets on the village, per ABC News.

But a spokesperson for the government blamed resistance groups, which he referred to as "terrorists," for the deaths over the weekend, reports say.

"When (the) terrorist groups violently opened fire, it was seen that some villagers were killed and injured," the spokesperson said, according to ABC, citing state-run newspaper Global New Light.

According to ABC, earlier this month, military soldiers were accused of raping and beheading at least 17 people in western Myanmar villages.

