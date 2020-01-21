Colo. Teen, 17, Is Killed in Car Before Longtime Friend Turns Gun on Himself

Image zoom Mya Pena GoFundMe

Police in Colorado believe a teen was fatally shot by her longtime friend, who then turned the gun on himself.

On Jan. 14, Mya Pena, 17, got into 18-year-old Samuel Hoffman’s car after school. The pair had been lifelong friends, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, the Denver Post, Highlands Ranch Herald and KUSA report.

Less than a half an hour later, police believe Hoffman killed Pena while parked in a parking lot near Mile High Academy in Highlands Ranch, where she went to school.

During a search for Pena later that night, authorities found Hoffman and his car with Pena’s body inside parked off of Interstate 25 in Fountain. When authorities approached the car, Hoffman fatally shot himself.

“Mya will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her,” her best friend Emily wrote on a GoFundMe page launched to help Pena’s family.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Before her death, Pena played on her school’s soccer team.

On Thursday, friends and family hosted a candlelight vigil.

“Even if she was having a bad day, she always had a smile on her face. And even though her smile is not here, with us anymore, she’ll always be remembered,” one friend said at the vigil.

Pena’s and Hoffman’s deaths are still under investigation. Spurlock said Hoffman had a history of mental health issues.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.