A Young Woman Who Was Reported Missing Was Found Slain in a Remote Field 6 Days Later — and Killer Is at Large

Mya Fuller, 22, was reported missing in late July, after failing to return home from work

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 18, 2022 04:46 PM
mya fuller
Mya Fuller. Photo: Wilson County Sheriff's Office/Instagram

Remains discovered in a wooded area in Lebanon, Tenn., have been identified as those of a young woman who was reported missing in late July.

According to a news release, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office confirms that the body of 22-year-old Mya Fuller was found in a remote field on August 6, nearly a week after she reportedly disappeared.

Fuller, who lived with her parents in Murfreesboro, Tenn., was last seen by family on July 29.

On July 30, authorities say she worked at an event at Geodis Park in Nashville, but never returned home.

"We had a good girl... that talked to her family every day," Sheriff Robert Bryan said, per WTVF-TV. "The family wants to find out who is responsible for this. They are grieving... they are burying their 22-year-old daughter."

Fuller's sister, Tabatha Fuller, posted a tribute on Facebook, writing, in part, "The last words I said to you were 'I love you very much.' You were my sun baby, and I will always be my sister's keeper… You have earned your wings. I love you so much, sis."

The sheriff's office said detectives are pursuing several leads regarding the case, but no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not revealed a cause of death and a motive in Fuller's slaying is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Wilson County Sheriff's Office detective division at (615) 444-1459, ext. 233 or 359.

