'My Dad Started Shooting': Boy Gives Heartbreaking Testimony at Trial of Father Convicted of Killing Mother

After his son testified against him, Amos Jacob "A.J." Arroyo, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder

By Steve Helling
Published on September 20, 2022 03:35 PM
Amos Jacob Arroyo and Patricia Morgan Joseph
Photo: Facebook

On July 30, 2017, a family sat at home in Newport News, Virginia.

Patricia "Tricia" Joseph was watching TV with her two sons, her new boyfriend and her father. Suddenly, Joseph's ex-boyfriend — and the father of the two boys — knocked on the door. When someone opened the door, he started shooting.

When the gunshots stopped, Joseph was dead, along with her father, Jessie Abraham Barnes. The other three people in the home were unharmed.

Five years later, Amos Jacob "A.J." Arroyo, 36, has been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder as well as other charges. He had no reaction to his conviction, according to WTKR-TV.

During last week's trial in Newport News Circuit Court, one of the boys, now 11, who was watching TV with Joseph testified in court about what he remembered on the night of the shooting, which happened when he was just 6 years old.

"My dad started shooting ... and I saw my dad coming inside the house," the boy told the jurors. He testified that his mother "had gotten shot to the ground."

"I followed my grandpa, because I saw him running to the bathroom," the boy continued, adding that his father chased Barnes into the bathroom and shot him to death.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the Daily Press, Joseph's boyfriend survived the attack and also testified last week.

Jonathan Yeanan said that he had been dating Joseph for about six months when she was killed. He testified that he was about to leave when Arroyo knocked on the door.

"[Joseph] looked out the window, and said, 'Oh my God,'" Yeanan told a 911 dispatcher in the moments after the shooting. "Next thing you know, shots were fired and she he said, 'Oh, my God, he shot me.'"

Yeanan said he survived the attack by hiding in a closet. The other boy in the house, just 1 year old, was also unharmed. Now 6, he did not testify.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 2. Arroyo faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Related Articles
Jermaine Lavanda Bass
Fla. Father Allegedly Kills Daughter, 5, Critically Wounds Son, 8, Moments After Mom Tucked Them into Bed
Justice for Sarah and Amina Facebook
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Justice for Sarah and Amina Facebook
Dad Who Was 'Obsessed with Possession and Control' Convicted of Luring, then Murdering Teen Daughters
Horace Van Vaultz, Jr
Man Who 'Targeted Young Women' Convicted of Decades-Old Murders with Help of Investigative Genetic Genealogy
Heather Reynolds and her son, Axel
N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering Toddler Because He Was 'Obstacle' to Her Extramarital Affair
Larry Rudolph
Wealthy Dentist and Big Game Hunter Lawrence Rudolph Found Guilty of Killing Wife on Hunting Trip
Jon Stevenson, 57, and Adam Stevenson, 14
Ohio Boy, 14, Fatally Shoots Dad Before Turning Gun on Himself, Bodies Found by Mom
Mom Killed. Samantha Rementer. https://www.facebook.com/samantha.j.rementer
'You Are Killing My Mom': Pa. Mother's 2 Daughters Allegedly Witnessed Boyfriend Strangling Her
Scott Kologi, third from right, was sentenced to 150 years in prison for killing four family members in 2017
Teen Who Massacred His Family with Rifle Just Before New Year's Ball Dropped Gets 150 Years
61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Man Convicted of 1st-Degree Murder in Nipsey Hussle's 2019 Fatal Shooting
Roderick Dwayne Randall
Boy, 8, Was Playing with Dad's Gun When a 1-Year-Old Girl Was Killed and Her Sister, 2, Was Injured: Sheriff
Megan Hargan, with her mother, Pamela Hargan and sister, Helen Hargan
Va. Woman Convicted of Killing Mom and Sister Out of Jealousy, Staging Scene to Look Like Murder-Suicide
A memorial across the street from Tops Friendly Market at Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. The Supermarket was the site of a fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in a historically Black neighborhood of Buffalo by a young white gunman is being investigated as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism, according to federal officials.
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted on Murder, Terrorism, Hate Crime and Other Charges
Nicholas Smoot
Missouri Man Beat Dad to Death with Golf Club for Trying to Break Up Fight with His Fiancée
Megan and Tony Todt
Jurors Heard Anthony Todt's Prior Confession to Killing Family — Then He Testified that His Wife Did It
richard-connie-dabate-2.jpg
Conn. Man Killed Wife After Getting His Girlfriend Pregnant: How Her Fitbit Led to His Conviction