Music Exec Chaka Zulu, Longtime Manager of Ludacris, Wounded in Atlanta Shooting
A music executive and manager of Ludacris was shot Sunday night in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department confirms that Chaka Zulu was wounded in the shooting, which occurred around 11:35 p.m. Two other men were also shot.
The shooting happened in a parking lot outside a restaurant in Buckhead, an Atlanta neighborhood, WSB-TV reports.
All three men were transported to a local hospital, where one died, according to the APD.
Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed told WSB-TV that the co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records is "in stable condition and recovering."
"The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time," Reed said.
No arrests have been made.
"This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time," Atlanta police said.
The Atlanta music veteran has worked with Chingy, Bobby Valentino, Young Jeezy, Swizz Beatz, Big K.R.I.T. and Childish Major.
According to the Home Depot Backyard Juneteenth event page, Zulu, a former on-air radio personality for Atlanta's Hot 97.5, recently worked at Spotify as the head of artist & talent.
In January, the Atlanta Hawks honored Zulu for his advocacy and mentorship work with young artists, FOX5 reported.
"It is an honor to serve and be appreciated by the city of Atlanta, that has given me so much," he said at the time. "With such a rich history of men and women who have been celebrated and truly embody the spirit of the community being more important than the individual. My family and I Thank You for this honor!"