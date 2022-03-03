Murdered over a Selfie? Retrial Approaches in the Shocking Killing of Texan Bakari Henderson in Greece

The 22-year-old was celebrating his graduation overseas when a mob of white men chased and beat him. While no attackers were initially convicted of murder, an upcoming retrial once again seeks justice

Bakari Henderson had his future mapped out. The Austin native was a lifelong entrepreneur — he started his first business in grade school, selling rocks to classmates — and after earning a degree in finance and entrepreneurship from the University of Arizona, he was finally ready to turn his dream of launching an apparel brand into a full-time commitment.

"He was always headstrong and knew what he wanted to do," Bakari's mother, Jill Henderson, tells PEOPLE. "He would set his goals and pretty much they would come to realization."

But not two months after receiving his diploma, on July 7, 2017, Bakari's promising life was tragically cut short during a celebratory graduation trip with friends on the Greek island of Zakynthos.

The vacation started as bliss. "We were at this secret cliff-diving spot that most tourists have no clue about," says the friend who organized the trip, reflecting on one of his last memories with Bakari. "That was just like one of the best days." Then that night, the boys' relaxing getaway turned anything but.

According to witness testimonies, Bakari and his friends visited a popular nightclub at the invitation of a Serbian waitress. At one point, the waitress took a selfie with Bakari — who is Black — angering a man at a nearby table. "A Serb who was beside us approached me," the waitress testified, "and told me, 'There are so many Serbs in the bar. Why are you talking with a Black guy?'"

Bar Code on Zakynthos Island Barcode nightclub in Zakynthos, Greece

The man then slapped Bakari, and Bakari briefly fought back before fleeing. A mob of mostly Serbian men joined the aggressor, chasing Bakari into the street, surrounding him and fatally beating him.

The entire incident, beginning with the selfie, was caught on surveillance video.

"We were so, so proud of him," says Bakari's father, Phil Henderson. "He had just recently graduated, we sent him off to Greece and he came back home, dead in a box, a week later."

Bakari, an experienced traveler, felt safer as a Black man overseas, his parents say. "In the U.S. you have to prep young [Black] people for all kinds of interactions. ... I think he felt overseas those rules were not as applicable," Jill says. "We found that not to be true."

Jill and Phil believe that Bakari's race played a role in the attack. "Why else would you [bring up his skin color] if there wasn't some type of racial tension?" Jill asks.

Nine of Bakari's 10 attackers were later identified and charged with intentional homicide in Greece. Of the nine, six were convicted on lesser assault charges and three were freed. None was found guilty of murder.

"It felt like the court system had a part to play in the murder," says friend Chris Vineyard, who first met Bakari in sixth grade. "I mean the evidence is all there on that footage. How's that not enough?"

Fortunately for Bakari's loved ones, a Greek prosecutor agreed. Appalled that the attackers got lenient sentences — if any sentence at all — he quickly ordered a retrial, a rare move that would not be legal in the United States due to double jeopardy laws that prevent people from being tried for the same crime twice.

The retrial was scheduled to begin in early 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed, even after Vice President Kamala Harris raised the case with the Greek prime minister in February. The next hearing is currently scheduled to begin on Friday, March 11.

The delays have kept the Hendersons in a sort of "limbo" as they await closure. "You almost feel like you're stuck," Jill says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "It's hard to continue on with your life because you're just waiting on this to end."

Phil and Jill Henderson Phil and Jill Henderson outside court in Greece during the initial trial | Credit: Giannis Androutsopoulos/AP/Shutterstock

A middle child of three, Bakari was "the heartbeat of the family," Jill says — and in his friend groups, he played no smaller of a role. "He never met a stranger, not even as a kid," Jill says.

"He had all the attributes you look for. If you're ever in trouble, he would drop what he was doing to come help you," Vineyard says. "Someone you really want to spend your time with, who makes you better."

"Everyone that knew him, loved the kid. He was one of the most effortlessly cool people you'd ever meet," says another friend, who asked to remain unnamed. "He had this temperament about him where it didn't matter really what situation he was in, what life was throwing at him, he was always the most calm, cool, and collected guy you'd find."

Even in death, Bakari's personality stole hearts, like that of CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, who did the first TV interview with Bakari's parents in 2017 and hasn't gone a day without thinking about the young man since.

"He's the type of person that you would want to be your child," King tells PEOPLE. "Whether he's Black or he's white, you just like this kid."

Gayle King interviews Phil and Jill Henderson, parents of Bakari Henderson Gayle King interviews Phil and Jill Henderson, parents of Bakari Henderson | Credit: CBS Mornings

Every day since meeting Bakari's family, King has worn an elastic bracelet with Bakari's name and the date of his killing. "I'll do fancy-schmancy photo shoots and people will say, 'Could you please remove that purple bracelet?' I go, 'No.' 'Could you maybe hide it?' I go, 'No. No,'" she says. "I intend to wear it until they get justice in the case."

While the Hendersons want to ensure Bakari's death isn't forgotten, they too are honoring his life. In 2018 they started an LLC for Bakari's apparel line, Bakari Luxury Sportswear, which sells men's and women's clothing.

A portion of the proceeds from Bakari Luxury Sportswear goes to the Bakari Foundation, a nonprofit the Hendersons established in his name that offers international retreats to grief-stricken families to help them heal. "We just wanted the platform to make sure that siblings are included," Jill explains, "because a lot of times siblings are left out when you're talking of the grieving process."

The Bakari Foundation also partnered with a Texas high school last fall to teach youth finance and entrepreneurship skills.