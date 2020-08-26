Lisa Woods became an activist after her daughter's 2019 disappearance, helping to ban a defense used by accused assailants

Murdered for Being Transgender: How Daughter's Life and Death Inspired a Mom to Help Save Others

Nikki Kuhnhausen knew who she was from a very young age.

"To be honest, the word 'transgender' never entered our house, because it was just Nikki," her mom, Lisa Woods, tells PEOPLE. As early as sixth grade and the start of middle school, Nikki confidently wore her hair long, and displayed a growing talent with the use of eyeliner and lipstick.

"The cheerleaders were on her side instantly, because she was really good at it," says Woods, 52, of Vancouver, Washington. "If the cheerleaders are on your side, who's going to pick on you?"

Nikki, who aspired to be a makeup artist for Nicki Minaj and compete on America's Next Top Model, "knew exactly who she wanted to be and who she was," says her longtime friend Taylor Watts, 19. "She inspired a lot of people to actually feel free to come out as who they want to be."

But on June 6, 2019, after prosecutors say Nikki, 17, arranged a date with a man on Snapchat, she disappeared. Her remains were found six months later in a remote wooded area. A probable cause statement alleges that suspect David Bogdanov, 26, "became enraged at the realization that he had engaged in sexual contact with a male whom he believed to be female and strangled Nikki to death."

The killing -- one of at least 26 murders of transgender people in 2019, based on data from the National Center for Transgender Equality -- presaged a continuing rise in transgender homicides, with more than 28 so far this year. The American Medical Association last year called it an "epidemic of violence" with a full accounting that may never be known, as law enforcement and families do not always accurately report the victims' identity.

Image zoom Nikki Kuhnhausen Facebook

Bogdanov was charged in Nikki's case with one count of second-degree murder and one count of malicious harassment "because of the defendant's perception of the victim's ... gender [or] sexual orientation," according to documents filed by Clark County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Colin Hayes. Bogdanov has pleaded not guilty.

The mother's anguished wait -- first to find her daughter, and now for justice in Nikki's death -- turned Woods into an activist.

During the search for Nikki, Woods joined with LGBTQ communities to attend vigils and hand out flyers drawing attention to violence affecting transgender people, aligning herself with other activists and parents of transgender children.

Image zoom Nikki Kuhnhausen Courtesy Lisa Woods

Washington state Rep. Sharon Wylie took note. "Lots and lots of us looked for her," she says of Nikki, whose mom met the lawmaker and affirmed Wylie's awareness of the trends of violence, suicide and risk in the transgender community -- "particularly trans people of color," Wylie says.

Wylie resurrected another lawmaker's stalled bill that sought to ban the so-called "gay-panic defense," in which accused assailants blame the victims for crimes committed against them. "There are states where this defense works," says Wylie. "But this makes a public statement that this is not a good defense."

Using Nikki's example and Woods' pain to put a face on the issue, Wylie won her colleagues' support -- and in March, Gov. Jay Inslee signed the Nikki Kuhnhausen Act, making Washington the 10th state to enact such a ban.

"I've been impressed not just by Lisa, but by the way Nikki's friends have rallied around her," says Wylie. "And I think it's brave for a mother to try to make sure that her child's life means something and to prevent horrible things from happening to somebody else."

Says Woods, who stood beside the governor at the bill's signing: "I don't want anyone to think that it's okay to murder someone because of their gender."