Jssan Carlos Strover, 20, was last seen in College Park, Georgia, in handcuffs wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and a navy blue jacket

Murder Suspect Escapes Custody at Atlanta Airport While Being Extradited to Arizona

A man wanted for murder in Arizona has escaped authorities in Georgia.

Jssan Carlos Strover, 20, escaped from custody while at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday morning, multiple law enforcement agencies said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Strover, who is wanted for first degree murder, attempt to commit first degree murder, and aggravated assault, was being extradited from Atlanta to Maricopa County, Arizona, Atlanta police said in a statement shared on Facebook.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said that Strover was last seen in College Park, Georgia, in handcuffs wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and a navy blue jacket. He was also barefoot at the time of his escape.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Stover is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 150 lbs. and has a tattoo that says "Risk" on his neck, authorities said.

"Anyone who sees him should not approach and call 911 immediately. He is considered dangerous," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office added.