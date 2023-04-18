Oklahoma Mom of 2 Young Children Killed by Husband In Murder-Suicide: 'She Was a Great Mother'

An Oklahoma family is mourning the loss of a mother of two young kids who was shot and killed earlier this month by her estranged husband.

The McClain County Sheriff's Office told local media that Konrad Pfannestiel shot and killed his wife Ashley Pfannestiel on April 8 in Blanchard, Okla., about 30 miles south of Oklahoma City. The man then shot a responding officer multiple times before shooting and killing himself.

The sheriff's office has said the officer was struck by gunfire multiple times but is recovering from his injuries, according to local ABC affiliate KOCO News.

Pfannenstiel, 30, leaves behind two children: Fallon, 2, and Karson, 5 months old, according to KOCO.

A friend of the Pfannenstiel family launched a GoFundMe page last week to help support the family, aiding with funeral expenses and financial support for the children.

"Ashley had two babies, Fallon and Karson, that was her life," the page, created by family friend Kenny Rodgers, says. "Ashley would constantly show off pictures of her kids to family, friends and anyone that would listen. She was a great mother, with a big heart that did not deserve what happened to her and now those babies will never know how much Ashely loved them."

Members of the family spoke to local media about Ashley.

"She was fun," her mother, Stephanie Poole, told local KFOR. "She was the life of the party. She was absolutely everybody's best friend."

Ashley's sister, Kristy McKinney, told KOCO the family was shocked at Konrad's actions.

"This is a person who we respected in our family — who we really liked — that we trusted with our sister and her kids," McKinney told the outlet. "We all celebrated when they got married. We supported [him] as a person in our family, and we loved him like he was ours."

The family told KOCO Ashley had filed a victim protective order against her husband on March 29. As part of that order, Konrad was reportedly supposed to turn in his guns in to local authorities. However, he never did.

"I couldn't be more proud of this family for sticking together to ensure the children of this senseless tragedy are taken care of," the family's lawyer Kim Rennie wrote on social media this weekend, adding, "RIP Ashley Pfannenstiel, your babies are well loved and safe."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.