A Minnesota woman and her two children were found dead inside their home on the White Earth Indian reservation in Minnesota, officials confirmed to PEOPLE.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Emma LaRoque, who died from a gunshot wound. Her death was ruled a suicide. Her children Shane Woods, 9, and Frederick York, 4, were also found dead inside her home. Their deaths were ruled as homicidal violence.

LaRoque was identified as the daughter of Michael LaRoque, the tribe’s director of public safety, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

On Monday, law enforcement responded to the rural Ogema, Minnesota, home on the White Earth reservation after receiving a call about a possible incident, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed to PEOPLE that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions’ investigation of the incident was ongoing.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed there is no threat to the public,” Jill Oliveira said in a statement.

A neighbor told the newspaper that he would exchange greetings with LaRoque whenever they saw each other.

“She was a good mom,” Tabashish Anamiki Ogitchida, who lives several blocks from LaRoque, told the Star-Tribune.