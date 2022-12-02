Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6

Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb.

According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female.

Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident, the release reads.

During a press conference Thursday, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead in the murder-suicide are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4.

Banek said the causes of death for all five victims was "sharp force injuries."

Chief Ryan Buds with the Buffalo Grove Police Department declined to identify who the perpetrator of the murder-suicide was or what the exact murder weapon was, but he did confirm an animal was also found dead at the residence along with the family of five.

Buds called the crime scene "traumatic."

"We are resilient by virtue of what we do but nothing really prepares you for that. It was a horrific sight," Buds told reporters.

Speaking with WGN-TV Wednesday evening, neighbors said the family moved into the neighborhood about four years ago.

"We would see the kids playing about," neighbor Michelle told the station. "They would have friends and family gatherings. Nothing too out of the ordinary, so it's a big shock to have all this occurring, especially during this time of the year."

According to WMAQ-TV, the Kildeer Countryside School District 96 confirmed one of the children was a student at Ivy Hall Elementary School.

"Both girls were known to be happy and cheerful children," D96 Superintendent Kathryn Sheridan wrote in a letter to families obtained by the station. "Our hearts go out to all who knew them."

Citing court records, the Chicago Tribune reports the couple's home was in foreclosure. Andrei and Vera were also in the middle of a divorce. The couple filed July 8. Their last divorce proceeding was Tuesday, according to the outlet.

Per the paper, citing court records, Vera obtained an order of protection against Andrei on Sept. 14. On Sept. 30, he was arrested for violating that order, the outlet reports. He had a hearing scheduled for Dec. 13.

Speaking with Vera's friend Liliya Vitulli on Thursday, WBBM-TV reports Andrei physically abused Vera prior to her death.

"She only had a few couple of friends — no family here — and she confided in my mom, and my mom told her, 'You need to get out,'" Vitulli said, per the station. "She said she can't — she had no money, she had no relatives — she couldn't, couldn't leave the situation."

