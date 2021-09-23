Sabina Nessa was killed while walking through a park to a pub five minutes from her south London home

2 Arrested After Killing of London Teacher, 28, in Case that Spotlighted Violence Against Women

The murder of a London primary school teacher last week has re-sparked the international conversation around violence against women.

On Friday, Sabina Nessa left her south London home to make the five-minute walk to her local pub when she was murdered, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement Thursday.

Authorities believe Nessa was murdered while walking through a park in the city's Greenwich borough toward the pub where she was meeting a friend.

Her body was found near a community center within the park the next evening. According to police, a post-mortem examination by the coroner was inconclusive.

"Sabina's journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination," Detective Inspector Joe Garrity said in a press release Thursday. "We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder — as are we — and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible."

In an interview with ITV, Nessa's cousin Zubel Ahmed said his family was devastated.

"[She was] truly the most kind, caring person out there," Ahmed said of his cousin. "I don't understand how someone can do this, I really don't. It's a big, big loss to our family."

Two unnamed men have been arrested in connection with Nessa's murder, according to the Metro Police. The department also released images pulled from CCTV of another man investigators would like to speak with, requesting the public's help in identifying him.

Nessa's murder comes six months after the slaying of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who was killed while walking home from a friend's house in southwest London.

Everard's death garnered international attention — including an unannounced visit to her memorial made by Kate Middleton — and prompted women around the world to share their stories about fearing for themselves when walking at night.

Now, many women are turning to social media again to say little has come from the previous public outcries of violence against women and children — and more should be done.

"All women should be safe both on the streets and in their own homes," UK-based non-profit Women's Aid tweeted Tuesday. "Let's #SaySabinasName, so she gets the justice she deserves."

"We've got to stop trying to MANAGE violence against women (as if it's inevitable) and start PREVENTING it," leader of the Women's Equality Party Mandu Reid tweeted Thursday, using the hashtag #EnoughIsEnough. "This should be a top priority for every single political party and politician. No more platitudes and warm words."