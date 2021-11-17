Jamie and Elijah Snow were celebrating their 10th anniversary in Mexico when horror struck

Murder in Paradise? Wife Fights for Answers in Husband's Suspicious Death on Cancún Anniversary Getaway

For their 10th wedding anniversary, Jamie and Elijah Snow headed to a luxurious resort in Cancún, Mexico, to enjoy the sun, surf and each other.

Both 35, the Texas couple only had one plan for the week: "Sit back, relax and not have to worry about anything," Jamie tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But their dream trip turned into a nightmare when Elijah, a longtime firefighter, failed to return to their room at the Royalton Chic Cancún on the first night of their stay.

elijah and jamie snow Elijah and Jamie Snow | Credit: Courtesy Jamie Snow

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

To Jamie's horror, Elijah's body was found the following morning, July 19, wedged feetfirst into a small ventilation window of the Sunset Royal resort next door.

"That afternoon, police told me there was no foul play; he was trying to climb out of a restroom window, got stuck and suffocated there," Jamie tells PEOPLE.

But a police officer at the station told her Elijah's death was a "homicide without suspects," and several days later, the local attorney general's press release stated that "the male from Texas USA . . . was trying to enter a bathroom."

For more on Jamie's quest to find out what happened to her husband, subscribe now to PEOPLE, or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

Now Jamie is forced to be a single mother to the couple's two young daughters, ages 6 and 5, and is still trying to figure out what happened to her husband.

elijah and jamie snow Elijah and Jamie Snow and their girls | Credit: Avery Owens Photo

Jamie has spent the last few months appealing to Mexican authorities, asking them to release video footage of the resort area that could shed light on Elijah's final moments.

She's contacted the U.S. embassy in Mexico, the U.S. consulate in Mexico, the FBI, the U.S. Department of State and multiple state officials to try to get help.

The FBI declined to comment to PEOPLE.

The U.S. Department of State responded via email: "We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Cancún. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time."