Missing Mo. Woman Cassidy Rainwater Was Kept in Cage Before Brutal Attack and Dismemberment, Authorities Say

Murder charges have been filed in Missouri against two men accused of killing and dismembering Cassidy Rainwater.

James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, have been in custody since mid-September, charged with first-degree kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury and terrorizing.

The murder charges were announced on Wednesday.

Rainwater was last seen alive in mid-July.

According to a statement from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Norton allegedly "confessed to the murder of Cassidy Rainwater," who was reported missing on Aug. 25.

"Norton told FBI agents that Phelps had him come over while Cassidy was sleeping [on] the living room floor, so he had easy access to attack Cassidy," reads the statement. "Norton stated, after entering the house, he held Cassidy's legs down while Phelps strangled her and placed a bag over her head."

After the 33-year-old woman was dead, "he and Phelps took a short break before carrying her body outside," according to the statement. "Norton stated that Phelps bound her to the gantry crane and Phelps began evisceration and dismemberment of Cassidy's body. Norton stated he helped Phelps carry Cassidy's body into the house and placed her into the bathtub."

On Aug. 25, police spoke to Phelps, who allegedly claimed Rainwater had been staying with him temporarily, and then one night, left — likely for Colorado.

"Phelps stated that, about a month prior, Cassidy had met a vehicle at the end of the driveway and left in the middle of the night," the statement alleges. "Phelps stated he had not seen Cassidy since."

On Sept. 16, the FBI received an anonymous tip about photos that appeared to depict a partially clothed Rainwater confined to a cage.

James Phelps; Timothy Norton James Phelps and Timothy Norton | Credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Office (2)

Other photos allegedly showed "Cassidy's body bound to a gantry crane, commonly used for deer processing, and her evisceration and dismemberment."

The statement adds: "Detectives recognized items in Phelps back yard that coincided with the photos."

According to the statement, police found human flesh inside a freezer at Phelps' home, and that it had been marked with a date: "7/24."

They also found skeletal remains at an adjoining property, which "were confirmed by the crime lab to be Cassidy Rainwater."

The flesh from the freezer also yielded a DNA match for Rainwater.

It was unclear Thursday if either man had gone before a judge to plead to the new murder charge. The defendants' attorneys could not be reached for comment.