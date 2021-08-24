Cerain Baker, 21, Jaiden Johnson, 20, and Natalee Moghaddam, 19, died on Aug. 3 after their car was struck by two other vehicles that appeared to have been street racing

Murder Charges Filed Against Teen Driver Over Crash That Killed Tony Baker's Son and 2 Others

A 19-year-old from California is facing multiple murder charges in connection to a car crash that killed comedian Tony Baker's son, Cerain Baker, as well as two others.

Hamlet Arseni Aghajanyan was arrested and charged on Thursday with three counts of murder and one count of reckless driving for his alleged involvement in the fatal incident, according to a press release from the Burbank Police Department.

A 17-year-old minor was also taken into custody at a juvenile detention center on the same charges, pending a review of the case by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, authorities said.

"This tragic and avoidable event was caused by subjects racing vehicles and driving recklessly at very high rates of speed," police said in a statement.

Cerain, 21, Jaiden Johnson, 20, and Natalee Moghaddam, 19, died on Aug. 3 after their silver Volkswagen was involved in a traffic collision with a gray Kia and a black Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Andover Drive in Burbank, California.

According to police, the three victims — along with another unnamed passenger — were "ejected" from their car when its was struck two other vehicles that appeared to have been street racing. The car Cerain and his friends were in was not involved in any race.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported that Cerain, Johnson and Moghaddam died accidentally of "multiple blunt force injuries." The fourth occupant "sustained serious injuries," police said in a previous news release, and was taken to a local trauma center.

Aghajanyan, who authorities identified last week as the driver of the Kia, had also sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to police.

Police said on Thursday that the 17-year-old was the driver of the Kia. The minor reportedly did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

"People have been applauding me for my strength in these painful streets but the REAL MVP is Cerain's mother," Tony wrote on his Twitter Monday. "We all know a Mother's love is next level deep but she has been amazing moving through this nightmare."

"She's not on social media like that but trust & believe she has been strong through it all. She is a mother that actually likes her children and in my eyes is one of the best Moms I've ever seen," he continued.

The actor went on to say that their child's death is "the worst thing we could imagine, but she is pushing through with pure strength."

"I can't take credit for being strong through this. I am simply existing. Im not fighting ANYTHING. I don't resist any waves. If i want to be silly, i go with the flow. If i want to cry, i let it out," Tony added. "The only things I have been fighting is regrets and what if's. We miss him."

Aghajanyan pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment on Monday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office tells PEOPLE. He is due back in court on Oct. 6.