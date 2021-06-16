"Today, Tevin Biles was vindicated," said his lawyer, Joe Patituce

Murder Charges Dropped Against Simone Biles' Brother: 'State Had Absolutely No Evidence,' Says Lawyer

Murder charges filed nearly two years ago against the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles were dismissed this week in Ohio for lack of evidence, PEOPLE confirms.

Court records show a judge acquitted Tevin Biles-Thomas, 26, of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury charges during a hearing held Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Biles-Thomas had been accused in a triple-homicide at a Cleveland house party on Dec. 31, 2018, that left Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, dead.

Cleveland police didn't arrest him until August 2019.

From day one, Biles-Thomas has maintained his innocence.

A trial held last month ended with a mistrial, prompting the defense to file a motion for judgement of acquittal.

On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg granted the motion, noting that none of the eyewitnesses to the New Year's Eve incident could identify Biles-Thomas as the shooter.

The decision clears Biles-Thomas' name.

However, according to WKYC, emotions were running high during Tuesday's proceedings.

As the proceedings concludes, a woman in the court gallery - the mother of one of the three victims - lashed out at Biles-Thomas, launching from her chair and charging towards him.

"You killed my baby!," the woman said after three sheriff's deputies stopped her from reaching Biles-Thomas.

CNN spoke to Joe Patituce, the defense attorney for Biles-Thomas.

"This was a horrible tragedy, three families lost three family members and you know, absolutely horrific. So, we understand emotions were running high," Patituce said. "But today, Tevin Biles was vindicated - what he's waited to get for the last two and half years."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Patituce added that Biles-Thomas was cleared because he was "innocent of these charges and today, we were able to see that the state had absolutely no evidence that he was guilty of this offense."