The shocking slayings of a mother and son from a prominent South Carolina family have become a national whodunit, with theories abounding about why they were killed on their estate

'Big Family, Old Money, New Drama': Inside the Powerful S.C. Family at Center of Murder Mystery

When Randy Murdaugh appeared on national TV in the wake of the shocking murders of his sister-in-law and nephew, he told ABC's Good Morning America, "We're just regular people."

But to many in the South Carolina low country, a lush stretch of land known for its tall, marsh grass-lined waterways, Palmetto trees and glistening shoreline, the Murdaughs are far from average folk.

"Pretty much everyone in the low country has heard of the Murdaughs," one resident tells PEOPLE. "They are very powerful around here."

For more than a century, the Murdaughs have dominated the legal landscape in the area. In 1910, Randolph Murdaugh Sr. started his own law firm in Hampton, which grew into a multimillion-dollar practice with offices in three counties where generations of Murdaughs have worked ever since.

As a result of his success as a local lawyer, starting in 1920, he became the first of a succession of Murdaughs to serve as Solicitor in the 14th Judicial Circuit, prosecuting criminal cases in four counties.

In early June, unspeakable tragedy thrust the family into the national spotlight. On the night of June 7, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death on the grounds of the family's 1,770-acre hunting lodge.

The fact that two members of such a prominent, wealthy family were killed in cold blood with no suspects in sight but — plenty of theories about who murdered them — made the case a magnet for amateur true crime sleuths and locals alike.

"Big family, old money, new drama," says local farmer Joe Grainger in this week's issue. "Everybody has a theory about who did it."

Many say the family has done a lot of good. They are "salt of the earth," says attorney and CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers, a longtime friend of the family. "They've helped so many people. They are a great family. They know the law. They appreciate the law for exactly what it is."

According to others, they're also feared.

"You don't cross the Murdaughs," says one local attorney. "Or if you do cross them, you don't let them find out that it was you who crossed them. Because they'll come down on you, hard. And they'll come down on you with all that they've got. They have a lot of influence and power, and they'll use it against their enemies."

Alex Murdaugh, representatives from his law firm, and other family members did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Paul charged in 2019 boat crash that killed young woman

Many say they wonder if the family used its influence when Paul was arrested and charged in the Feb. 24, 2019 death of Mallory Beach, who was killed when he was allegedly driving his family's boat into a bridge piling, drunk.

On Wednesday, raw dashcam footage from the Feb. 24, 2019, crash scene was released by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and obtained by FITSNews.

On the recordings, Beach's boyfriend, Anthony Cook, can be heard yelling at Paul, who tells police Paul was driving the boat when it crashed and Beach was thrown into the swirling current.

"That motherf----- needs to rot in f---ing prison," Anthony said about Paul. "He ain't gonna get in no f---ing trouble."

When Paul allegedly smiled at Anthony, Anthony erupted, screaming, "You f---ing smiling like it's f---ing funny? My f---ing girlfriend's gone!"

Beach's body was found a week later.

Recently released court documents show Alex Murdaugh allegedly prevented police from interviewing his son on the night of the crash.

Paul wasn't given a field sobriety test at the scene of the crash, which led to speculation about whether or not he received special treatment.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recently released his blood alcohol content, which was allegedly .286 percent — three times the legal limit for motor vehicle drivers at the time of the crash.

He was charged with one felony count of boating under the influence causing death and two counts of boating under the influence causing injury. He pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial when he was killed.

Paul and his family were well aware of the missteps he'd made in his young life.

"Paul made mistakes," says Sellers. "I don't think anybody would doubt that, but he was owning up to them, and living through it."

"Paul was a child," says Sellers. "Maggie had a huge heart and didn't deserve anything that happened to her."

Sellers notes, as some in the family have, that "there's been so much misinformation and disinformation" out there about the family since news of the murders broke.

"But right now they are grieving," says Sellers.

"And they deserve grace."