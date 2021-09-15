On June 7, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to a late-night 911 call saying that two people were dead at a residence in Islandton, S.C., SLED said in a release.

Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found dead on the 1,770-acre property, where the family has a hunting lodge, the Associated Press, The Island Packet and WSAV reported.

The two were survived by Maggie's husband Alex, 53, and son Richard, all members of the powerful Murdaugh family, who have been practicing law in South Carolina since 1910, according to the Murdaughs' law firm website. Three generations of the family have also served as solicitor of the 14th Judicial Circuit for more than 86 years.

Paul was awaiting trial in connection to a 2019 boat crash that left a 19-year-old woman dead, police said.

In April of that year, Paul, then 20, was arrested and later indicted on charges of one count of boating under the influence (BUI) causing death and two counts of causing great bodily injury, online records show.

After attending a gathering on Parris Island that February, Paul, who had allegedly been drinking, got behind the wheel of a boat with five passengers that crashed into a bridge piling at about 2 a.m., court records show, WSAV reported. Mallory Beach, 19, was thrown from the boat. Her body was found a week later.

In May 2019, Paul pleaded not guilty. He was released on $50,000 bond. No trial date had been set.

Days after the murders, Alex's brothers appeared on Good Morning America, insinuating that Paul was threatened online before his murder and insisting Alex didn't have anything to do with the deaths of his wife and son.