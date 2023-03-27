Murdaugh Family Hunting Lodge, Where Alex Killed Wife Maggie and Son Paul, Sells for $3.9 Million

The property sold just weeks after 54-year-old Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing Maggie and Paul

By Christine Pelisek
Published on March 27, 2023 03:49 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock (13788899a) View of behind the house at the Murdaugh Moselle property is seen during a visit to the crime scene, in Islandton, S.C. Prosecutors say disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh shot and killed his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021 Murdaugh Killings, Islandton, United States - 01 Mar 2023
Moselle property. Photo: Photo by Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock

The hunting lodge where Alex Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and son Paul Murdaugh in 2021 recently sold for $3.9 million.

According to the deed of sale, the 1,700-acre property in Colleton County, S.C., known as Moselle, was sold to James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley.

The property sold just weeks after 54-year-old Alex Murdaugh — a once-prominent attorney from the Lowcountry region of South Carolina — was found guilty of killing Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22. Mother and son were discovered near the dog kennels on the property. They had been shot to death with two different firearms.

According to a settlement agreement, proceeds from the sale of the property will go to legal fees, Murdaugh's surviving son Buster as well as the family of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who died in a Feb. 23, 2019, boat crash involving Paul Murdaugh, and other boat crash victims, the Greenville News reported.

Paul was charged with felony boating under the influence and causing significant bodily injury after he allegedly crashed his boat into a bridge pylon while drunk near Parris Island, S.C. with five others on board, including Beach.

Paul pleaded not guilty, but was killed before the case ever went to trial.

Mallory's family filed a wrongful death suit, which is set for trial in August.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock (13788899o) The caretaker's house at the Murdaugh Moselle property on in Islandton, S.C. Jurors have visited the South Carolina estate where prosecutors say disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh shot and killed his wife and son. The tour of the crime scene happened before jurors were to head back to court in Walterboro to hear closing arguments in the closely watched murder trial Murdaugh Killings, Islandton, United States - 01 Mar 2023
Photo by Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock

"I guess we moved closer to the end of this whole saga, but [Mallory's family] is still looking for accountability and I guess we'll get that in the trial hopefully in August," Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley tells PEOPLE.

An auction was held last week for items from the property including the family's couch, a popcorn machine, a nativity set, Maggie's bicycle and tumblers with Alex Murdaugh's monogrammed initials on them, FOX News reported.

According to FOX News, the family couch sold for $14,000.

murdaugh family
Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh is also facing trial for a series of financial crimes where he allegedly stole money from his clients, other lawyers and the family of his late housekeeper.

His charges include forgery, money laundering, computer crimes, breach of trust with fraudulent intent and obtaining signature or property by false pretenses.

The South Carolina attorney general said that Alex Murdaugh had stolen more than $6.2 million from his alleged victims.

