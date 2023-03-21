Items Belonging to the Murdaugh Family Put Up for Auction

An auction company will sell off the Murdaughs' furniture, dishes, artwork and other personal effects

By Steve Helling
Published on March 21, 2023 04:26 PM
Murdaugh Family
From left, Buster Murdaugh, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, Paul Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh. Photo: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook

Items belonging to Alex Murdaugh and his family will be auctioned off in Georgia later this week.

Liberty Auction announced on the company's Facebook page that it would be selling items from a "prominent estate picked up in Colleton County, South Carolina." The company confirmed to Fox Carolina that the items once belonged to the Murdaugh family.

"We still have a lot of setting up to do," Liberty Auction posted on its Facebook page, "but we can't wait to see everyone on Thursday night."

The company has posted photos of leather couches, pillows monogrammed with the initials of Alex's slain wife, Maggie Murdaugh, lamps with tortoise shells and elaborate dishes. It is also offering hunting trophies, full-length mirrors and oriental rugs.

It's unclear whether the items come from the family's 1,770-acre estate in Islandton, S.C., where Maggie and Alex's son, Paul Murdaugh, were found dead by the dog kennels on June 7, 2021. The Murdaughs owned more than one property, and the auction company has not clarified the source of these items.

Alex Murdaugh is serving two consecutive life sentences in prison for the murders of his wife and son. He is not eligible for parole. The remaining member of the nuclear family, Buster Murdaugh, 26, lives nearly two hours away.

The company has not announced who will receive the sale proceeds.

Murdaugh has additionally been charged with nearly 90 financial charges, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes. Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home.

After his wife and son were murdered, Murdaugh was deeply in debt. He allegedly tried to stage his own death so that his one surviving son, Buster, could benefit from a $10 million life insurance settlement. He was criminally charged in connection with the alleged botched suicide-for-hire plot and is awaiting trial in that case.

Murdaugh faces trial for the financial crimes at a later date.

