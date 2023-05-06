Multiple Victims Stabbed Near University of Iowa as Suspect Remains at Large

Three men were stabbed near the University of Iowa early Saturday, according to local police and campus officials.

Iowa City Police broke up a fight that took place at around 1:55 a.m near Gilbert and Burlington, where they found the men stabbed, according to a statement from the department.

All three victims were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and are expected to survive.

While an Iowa City Police representative told ABC News that he could not confirm if the three victims were students at the school, he said they were "about that age."

"Initial investigation has determined that the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public. This incident remains under active investigation. No further information will be released at this time," the Iowa City Police statement read.

The University of Iowa issued an emergency alert at 2:08 a.m. about the incident, and sent another one roughly an hour later, as there is no known information on the suspect at this time.

"ICPD continues to investigate. Incident appears isolated. Resume normal activity but remain vigilant," the alert stated.