Multiple 'Gunshot Victims' in Texas Due to Active Shooters in 'Two Separate Vehicles': Police

Police are searching for active shooters in western Texas.

Multiple people have been shot in Odessa and Midland on Saturday, according to CBS News and the New York Times. Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told the Times that two people were killed and up to 20 others were injured.

“They are shooting at random,” Morales said.

Two suspects are still on the loose in separate vehicles, according to the Midland Police Department on Facebook.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Midland Cinergy movie theater while the other is thought to be driving on Loop 250 in the area,” the statement read.

Police identified the two vehicles in question as a gold or white small Toyota truck and a USPS postal van.

Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and away from the area.

Meanwhile, in Odessa, police said on Facebook, “At this time there are multiple gunshot victims,” and a gunman was driving around “shooting at random people.”

Due to the incident, the nearby University of Texas of the Permian Basin is on lockdown, according to local news outlet Kens5.

A spokesperson for the Midland Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This story will continue to be updated.