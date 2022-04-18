Police reported no fatalities resulting from either incident over the Easter weekend in South Carolina

9 People Shot at South Carolina Club a Day After Gunmen Opened Fire at a Mall Within the State

Nine people were shot in a mass shooting at a Furman, South Carolina lounge on Easter Sunday, according to police, marking the second shooting incident to happen in the state over the weekend.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed, "SLED agents are leading an investigation into a shooting at Cara's Lounge in Hampton County ... where at least nine people were shot."

"At this time there are no fatalities," the group added, also noting, "SLED was requested to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff's Office."

No information was immediately available on the severity of the injuries, or who the shooting suspect was. Cara's Lounge did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"It was scary. We were just trying to get to safety. We didn't know where the shots were coming from, so we just ran to try to get to safety and then we fell, and we were just trying to get to safety because everyone was running and screaming," witness Jasasi Williams told WTOC of the incident.

The incident at the Furman lounge marked the second shooting to happen in South Carolina over the holiday weekend.

The day before, 14 people were injured after multiple shooters opened fire at the Columbiana Centre mall in the state. The victims, the Columbia Police Department announced in a news release, ranged in age from 15 to 73-years-old.

Of the injured, nine individuals were shot and the other five were hurt amid the chaos as mallgoers panicked and ran for their lives.

Jewayne M. Price, one of three people initially detained by authorities, has since been charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol, though more charges may be pending as the investigation continues, police said. The other two suspects were released.