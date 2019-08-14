Multiple Police Officers Shot in Philadelphia Firefight as Suspect Refuses to Stop Shooting

Image zoom NBC10 Philadelphia

At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot on Wednesday afternoon upon responding to a home in a North Philadelphia neighborhood called Nicetown.

Eric Gripp, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia police, tweeted, “Shooting situation ACTIVE and ONGOING on 3700 15th St. Avoid Area. Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received.”

At 6:18 p.m., he tweeted that the suspect was “still firing.”

Gripp had earlier noted a “large police presence” in the neighborhood and urged media helicopters to pull back from the area.

UPDATE: Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot – at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Reporters on the scene indicated a possible hostage situation, with Jason Martinez tweeting, “There are 2 narcotics officers inside the building with 3 prisoners right now. Another suspect may be on a lower floor doing the shooting.”

According to NBC News, officers on the scene hid behind cars to protect themselves from being hit.

NBC25/FOX66 Breaking News – NBC News reports an active shooter situation in Philadelphia where police were shot at in a North Philly neighborhood. According to CBS3, at least four officers have been rushed to the hospital. (CNN, KYW video) pic.twitter.com/v8XC7pi2z7 — Bill Harris (@BillHarrisTV) August 14, 2019

The deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia police department previously stated that four officers had been shot with non-life-threatening wounds, with a fifth officer injured during the response effort.

RELATED: At Least 3 People Killed, Including 6-Year-Old Boy, at California Garlic Festival

The number of officers injured has since risen.

Temple University, located in the area, went into lockdown soon after the incident began unfolding, tweeting, “Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding.”

Calls to the Philadelphia Police Department and the Mayor’s Office were not immediately returned on Wednesday evening.

RELATED: Dayton Shooter’s Sister One of First Victims in Massacre

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Philadelphia FBI said, “We’re in communication with our partners at the Philadelphia Police Department and ready to assist if needed.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new developments.