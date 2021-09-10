Illinois Shooting Leaves Multiple People Injured, Including Child

Police tell PEOPLE that the conditions of the victims are currently unknown

Three people have been taken into custody following a shooting that left multiple people injured in East St. Louis, Illinois.

On Thursday, seven people, including a child, sustained gunshot wounds after the harrowing incident, which took place around 4 p.m. local time, Illinois State Police confirmed to PEOPLE.

Each of the adult victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The child was transported to an area hospital by agents from the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), authorities said.

Police tell PEOPLE that the conditions of the victims are currently unknown.

"We will have more information soon. But right now, our thoughts and prayers are going out to the victims and their families," East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told onlookers at the scene of the accident, per The New York Post.

Multiple people shot in East St. Louis, Police say avoid MLK at N. 6th Street Credit: FOX 2 St. Louis

After the shooting, police tell PEOPLE that a vehicle was involved in a collision with a MetroLink train at the Martin Luther King Drive MetroLink crossing. The crash was a result of the suspects allegedly trying to flee the scene, NBC Chicago and Fox 2 Now reported. Passengers on the train did not sustain life-threatening injuries, but 10 were taken away in ambulances, NBC-affiliate KSDK reported.

Early Friday morning, at around 2:30 a.m., three suspects were found in a basement of a partially demolished building in the area, officials tell PEOPLE. They were then taken into custody.

The identities of the suspects and the victims have not been made public at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.