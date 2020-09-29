Multiple People Dead After Hostage Situation Inside Oregon Home

Authorities have not yet revealed how many people were killed in Monday's fatal incident

Multiple people were killed after a hostage situation at a home in Salem, Oregon, turned fatal yesterday.

On Monday at approximately 12:30pm, Marion County deputies responded to a possible hostage scenario at the Salem residence, according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Upon arrival, a trained hostage negotiator called the suspect inside the home.

However, as the incident unfolded, shots were fired and multiple people died, including the suspect.

No deputies were injured. As of Tuesday, authorities had not yet revealed how many people died or their identities.

One neighbor told local station KPTV that within just five minutes, she heard three shots followed by a bang.

″The sirens I heard were all the ambulances coming in,” Kelly O’Kelley said. “They loaded three different people that I could see, one of them right in front of my house. And yeah, pretty scary."

The investigation into the shooting has been handed over the Oregon State Police, who were called to the scene. Deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated as part of protocol for officer-involved shootings.