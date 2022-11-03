Multiple Oregon Families Find Razor Blades Hidden Within Halloween Candy: It's 'Really Twisted'

At least three Oregon families found razor blades hidden within their children's candy after a night of trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday, authorities said.

The Eugene Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, said it received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy in a press release Tuesday. In an update, authorities said they were investigating two other similar reports.

"The razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener blade," police said in a statement.

Each of the incidents, according to the department, took place in the Friendly neighborhood of Eugene, which is located approximately 110 miles south of Portland.

The investigation remains ongoing. A suspect has not yet been identified.

David Lord, a father who took his kids trick-or-treating in the affected area, told KEZI 9 News that he now plans to go out and buy his kids some Halloween candy so that they don't accidentally eat any treats with a razor blade inside.

"I feel disturbed. I wish we were in a different place," he told the outlet.

Another resident, Debra May, shared a message with KEZI 9 for the individual who put the razor blades in the children's Halloween candy.

"That's really twisted. That's a person who should be put in restraints," she said. "If there is someone out there who is watching this, who is guilty of this, I have one thing to say to them — you just might burn in hell."

Anyone with further reports or tips is now asked to contact the Eugene Police Department at (541)682-5111.